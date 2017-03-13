Coroner IDs Las Vegas man killed in 215 Beltway crash

The man who died Sunday morning after driving into oncoming traffic on the 215 Beltway has been identified.

He was 26-year-old Jhonatan Alexander Lozano, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His city of residence has not been determined, according to the office.

About 3:40 a.m., a red Ford Mustang collided with a black Nissan Altima near South Eastern Avenue, the Nevada Highway Patrol said. Lozano drove the Mustang west in the eastbound lanes and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Nissan’s 41-year-old driver was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

