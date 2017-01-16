Posted 

Coroner IDs man who died in Sunday suicide at South Point

Coroner IDs man who died in Sunday suicide at South Point

web1_jimmybinsjr_7791761.jpg
Jimmy Binns Jr. (Facebook)

Coroner IDs man who died in Sunday suicide at South Point

web1_james-binns-and-jimmy-binnsjr_7791761.jpg
James Joseph Binns and Jimmy Binns Jr. (Facebook)

Coroner IDs man who died in Sunday suicide at South Point

web1_southpoint-112516-bh-003_7791761.jpg
South Point hotel-casino on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By BROOKE WANSER
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The man who jumped to his death Sunday morning at the South Point parking garage has been identified as James Joseph Binns, Jr.

Binns, 37, was the manager of a local mixed martial arts gym, Fight Capital Gym.

According to his father, 77-year-old Philadelphia attorney James Joseph Binns, Sr., he leaves behind a wife and three children. His wife is pregnant with their fourth child.

Originally from Philadelphia, Binns moved to Las Vegas in 2014 to pursue his passion.

“He was heavily involved in the world of boxing, and that’s where he wanted to make that his life’s work,” his father said.

The Clark County coroner has ruled the death a suicide.

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.

WARNING SIGNS OF SUICIDE

Signs of suicide can include changes in conversation, behavior and mood, according to the American Association of Suicidology. If a person talks about being a burden to others and feeling trapped; if a person starts acting recklessly or withdrawing from friends, family and activities; if a person starts experiencing rage, anxiety, or a loss of interest — among other factors — reach out to the person or seek help.

For more information, visit www.suicidology.org/resources/warning-signs. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

 