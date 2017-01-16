Coroner IDs man who died in Sunday suicide at South Point

The man who jumped to his death Sunday morning at the South Point parking garage has been identified as James Joseph Binns, Jr.

Binns, 37, was the manager of a local mixed martial arts gym, Fight Capital Gym.

According to his father, 77-year-old Philadelphia attorney James Joseph Binns, Sr., he leaves behind a wife and three children. His wife is pregnant with their fourth child.

Originally from Philadelphia, Binns moved to Las Vegas in 2014 to pursue his passion.

“He was heavily involved in the world of boxing, and that’s where he wanted to make that his life’s work,” his father said.

The Clark County coroner has ruled the death a suicide.

