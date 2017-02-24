Coroner IDs man who was run over, killed in Smith’s parking lot

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died after a vehicle ran over him in a southeast valley Smith’s parking lot last week.

Louis Thomas De Mayo, 53, may have been sleeping in the lot located at 4965 E. Sahara Ave., the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police responded about 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 and found De Mayo dead at the scene.

Police said the incident could have occurred earlier, possibly between 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 15.

The driver did not remain at the scene to report the crash, police said.

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to call Metro at 702-828-8189. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

