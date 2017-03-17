Coroner IDs motorcyclist who died after crash in southeast Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner has identified the motorcyclist who died after a Thursday night crash in the southeast valley.

Jason Pacheco Jr., 24, was driving a motorcycle about 9 p.m. Thursday when it collided with a Ford Explorer at Russell Road and Palm Street, near Mountain Vista Street.

Las Vegas police said Pacheco was traveling west on Russell on his 2016 Zero Z-Force motorcycle when the Ford Explorer, traveling east on Russell, turned left onto Palm in front of the motorcycle. Pacheco later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The 71-year-old driver of the Ford stayed at the scene and did not appear to be impaired, police said. The crash is under investigation.

