Coroner IDs pedestrian who was struck, killed Saturday near Rio

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday near the Rio.

Vanharris Haiola, a 31-year-old San Diego resident, was struck about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Valley View Boulevard and West Viking Road, Las Vegas police Sgt. Robert Stauffer said.

Haiola crossed Valley View Boulevard from east to west in the path of a 2007 GMC Yukon, Stauffer said. He was about 100 feet south of the marked crosswalk. The front of the Yukon struck Haiola, and he fell to the ground.

The Yukon’s driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, Stauffer said, and there were no signs of impairment.

Haiola was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma center and pronounced dead, Stauffer said.

