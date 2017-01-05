Couple who died in apparent suicide at Silverton had recent financial trouble

The Henderson couple who died Wednesday night in an apparent suicide at the Silverton had a recent history of financial trouble, court records show.

Emi and Glen Yamasaki, both 63, were identified Thursday morning by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police said the couple was seen arriving at the Silverton’s parking garage, 3333 Blue Diamond Road, and parking on the fifth floor, the highest level of the garage.

They then climbed onto a wall and jumped.

The couple’s daughter, Shelli, was at their Henderson home Thursday morning but declined a request for an interview.

“No comment for now,” she said. “We’re trying to sort everything out with our family.”

Clark County District Court records show that Discover Bank filed a complaint against the couple in April over their credit card debt. Records show that the parties reached a settlement in November, and a judgment for about $15,400 was entered against the couple Dec. 2.

The agreement, signed by Emi Yamasaki on Nov. 4, called for the couple to make monthly payments of $200.

Henderson Justice Court records show that Gerald and Charlene Parker filed complaints in small-claims court against the Yamasakis on Dec. 15 for $2,400.

The complaints claim the Yamasakis owe “for annual payment of $3,000 due March 16, 2016 less $600 already paid.”

Court records contain the following details: “Original note for $30,000 was made March 16, 2011 payable in 10 installments of $3,000 due March 16 annually with no interest starting 3/16/12. Four payments have been made.”

A court date in that case was scheduled for Feb. 28.

When contacted Thursday, both Gerald and Charlene Parker declined to comment. Their relationship to the Yamasakis is not known.

WARNING SIGNS OF SUICIDE

Signs of suicide can include changes in conversation, behavior and mood, according to the American Association of Suicidology. If a person talks about being a burden to others and feeling trapped; if a person starts acting recklessly or withdrawing from friends, family and activities; if a person starts experiencing rage, anxiety, or a loss of interest — among other factors — reach out to the person or seek help.

For more information, visit www.suicidology.org/resources/warning-signs. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.