Couples say ‘I do’ on Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas — TIME LAPSE

Time-lapse of Valentine's Day weddings at Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Celine Zind, left, kisses her groom, Frederic Spenle of Colmar, France, in front of a pink Cadillac during their Elvis-themed ceremony at the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel on Valentine's Day 2017 in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel on Valentine's Day 2017 in Las Vegas (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

A "just married" sign is displayed as a limousine exits the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel parking lot on Valentine's Day 2017 in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

An Elvis impersonator opens the door of a pink Cadillac for a couple before their Elvis-themed ceremony at the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel on Valentine's Day 2017. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Palm trees are reflected on a pink Cadillac before their Elvis-themed ceremony at the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel on Valentine's Day 2017. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Celine Zind, left, and her groom, Frederic Spenle, of Colmar, France, kiss during their Elvis-themed ceremony at the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel on Valentine's Day 2017 in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

An Elvis impersonator assists Celine Zind, center, and her groom, Frederic Spenle of Colmar, France, into a pink Cadillac before the start of their Elvis-themed ceremony at the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel on Valentine's Day 2017. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Celine Zind, left, and her groom, Frederic Spenle, listen to an Elvis impersonator as he conducts an Elvis-themed ceremony at the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel on Valentine's Day 2017 in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

A pink Cadillac inside the the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel during an Elvis-themed wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day 2017 in Las Vegas (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Celine Zind, right, and her groom, Frederic Spenle of Colmar, France, sit in a pink Cadillac before the start of their Elvis-themed ceremony at the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel on Valentine's Day 2017 in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

An Elvis impersonator drives Celine Zind, center, and her groom, Frederic Spenle of Colmar, France, into their Elvis-themed ceremony at the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel on Valentine's Day 2017. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

By BROOKE WANSER
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Celine Zind and Frederic Spenle were together for 10 years before they traveled from France to the Viva Las Vegas wedding chapel to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day.

“We say that if we get married, we come to Las Vegas in a pink Cadillac,” said Zind, who speaks limited English. “We do that, only for us.”

“It’s a dream from long time,” Sperle added.

Minutes later, she and her fiance were driven into the wedding chapel in a pink Cadillac convertible by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

After taking vows to love each other “tender” and not step on each other’s “blue suede shoes,” the couple danced and kissed as the pseudo Elvis sang “Viva Las Vegas.” The wedding was one of 40 scheduled at the chapel this Valentine’s Day.

Zind and Spenle live in Colmar, a town in France where Zind works at a wine cellar and Sperle sells bicycles. French law involves strict procedures before marriage, including public announcement and time for the public to object to the marriage.

Not wanting to jump through hoops, the couple decided to come to the “wedding capital of the world.”

“Vegas is easy,” Zind said.

They will honeymoon in Los Angeles before heading back to France.

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.

 