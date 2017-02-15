Couples say ‘I do’ on Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas — TIME LAPSE

Celine Zind and Frederic Spenle were together for 10 years before they traveled from France to the Viva Las Vegas wedding chapel to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day.

“We say that if we get married, we come to Las Vegas in a pink Cadillac,” said Zind, who speaks limited English. “We do that, only for us.”

“It’s a dream from long time,” Sperle added.

Minutes later, she and her fiance were driven into the wedding chapel in a pink Cadillac convertible by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

After taking vows to love each other “tender” and not step on each other’s “blue suede shoes,” the couple danced and kissed as the pseudo Elvis sang “Viva Las Vegas.” The wedding was one of 40 scheduled at the chapel this Valentine’s Day.

Zind and Spenle live in Colmar, a town in France where Zind works at a wine cellar and Sperle sells bicycles. French law involves strict procedures before marriage, including public announcement and time for the public to object to the marriage.

Not wanting to jump through hoops, the couple decided to come to the “wedding capital of the world.”

“Vegas is easy,” Zind said.

They will honeymoon in Los Angeles before heading back to France.

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.