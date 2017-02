A crash in the northwest valley is snarling traffic early Thursday.

The crash on North Durango Drive at Farm Road is blocking the intersection, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. Durango east of U.S. Highway 95 is closed.

The crash was reported at 6:15 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

