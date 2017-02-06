Crash closes 2 northbound lanes of McCarran airport connector tunnel

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash Monday morning in the McCarran International Airport connector tunnel.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the connector tunnel, and the right and center lanes are closed, according to a tweet from McCarran.

Las Vegas police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said two vehicles were involved in the crash about 10:30 a.m., and one of them overturned.

Meltzer said the injured person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, but the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

