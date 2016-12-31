Posted Updated 

Crews fighting two-alarm fire at construction site in west Las Vegas Valley

web1_hualapai_fire_1230_1_7694402.jpg
Crews from the Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at a construction site in the west valley Friday night. (Clark County Fire Department)

web1_hulapai_fire_1230_2_7694402.jpg
web1_hualapai_fire_dec30_3_7694402.jpg
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

No one was injured when an under-construction apartment complex caught fire in the west valley late Friday, shooting up large flames visible to passing drivers on the 215 Beltway.

The fire started about 8:20 p.m. at the 4280 S. Hualapai Way complex, just south of Flamingo Road, Deputy Chief Kelly Blackmon with the Clark County Fire Department said.

The blaze swallowed four separate apartment buildings, which each contained eight under-construction apartments. Of the four buildings, one was destroyed, two were heavily damaged and the fourth sustained minor damage.

As of 10 p.m., crews were still putting out hot spots and monitoring affected buildings for possbile flare-ups. Crews will be on the scene for a while, Blackmon said.

Eight engines, one truck, one rescue vehicle, two battalion chiefs and an air resource unit responded to the call, totaling more than 40 fire personnel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages had not been estimated as of Friday night.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

 