Crews respond to Las Vegas mobile home fire

A mobile home fire warranted response from three Las Vegas Valley fire departments Tuesday morning.

The Clark County, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas fire departments responded to the fire about 11 a.m. at 2276 N. Christy Lane.

The mobile home was engulfed in flames when personnel arrived, according to the Clark County Fire Department. A gas leak also was complicating the incident.

No injuries have been reported, and the fire is under investigation.

As of 11:30 a.m., crews were still attacking the fire and working the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.