Desert Inn reopens after pickup truck fire in tunnel

A pickup truck that caught fire temporarily caused morning traffic to be rerouted near the Strip early Monday morning.

The truck burst into flames after hitting a wall in the Desert Inn Road arterial tunnel near Las Vegas Boulevard about 3:45 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Melanie O’Daniel said.

The driver escaped unharmed, she said, and firefighters extinguished the fire.

Traffic was diverted for about two hours to Industrial Road while crews worked to clear the crash scene. Roads reopened about 5:25 a.m.

