Posted Updated 

Desert Inn reopens after pickup truck fire in tunnel

Desert Inn reopens after pickup truck fire in tunnel

web1_ditunnel_7974113.jpg
The driver of a pickup that crashed and caught fire in the Desert Inn arterial tunnel on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A pickup truck that caught fire temporarily caused morning traffic to be rerouted near the Strip early Monday morning.

The truck burst into flames after hitting a wall in the Desert Inn Road arterial tunnel near Las Vegas Boulevard about 3:45 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Melanie O’Daniel said.

The driver escaped unharmed, she said, and firefighters extinguished the fire.

Traffic was diverted for about two hours to Industrial Road while crews worked to clear the crash scene. Roads reopened about 5:25 a.m.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 