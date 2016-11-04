Developers decide to trim Badlands Golf Course project — for now

The developers proposing a housing development for the Badlands Golf Course are requesting to withdraw a significant portion of their application to the city in advance of a possible City Council action on the project later this month.

EHB Companies this week withdrew the portion of its application that a majority of the Las Vegas Planning Commission voted down in October, leaving on the table a proposal for 720 units near the corner of Rampart Boulevard and Alta Drive.

Yohan Lowie, CEO and founder of EHB, said Thursday they decided to pull that part of the plan and look at “all options” for the property.

The Planning Commission considered a proposal for a total of 2,400 units on the current Badlands Golf Course, 75 single-family estate lots and the possibility of 200 assisted-living units. The Planning Commission, which was split on the proposal at a marathon special meeting Oct. 18, recommended only the 720 units at the far east end of the property.

That portion of the proposal will proceed to the City Council’s Nov. 16 agenda, while there’s now “a lot of study and work to do” to determine the future of the rest of the property, Lowie said.

City staff had recommended approval of the project. The Planning Commission acts as an advisory body, and the City Council has the final say.

The application was withdrawn “without prejudice,” which means the developer can return to the city with an application to develop the rest of the property without restrictions or penalties.

Numerous residents of the nearby Queensridge neighborhood attended and spoke out against the development proposal on the golf course at the Planning Commission meeting last month that lasted late into the night. The more than five-hour special meeting drew a crowd of at least 200 people. The proponents of the development who spoke said they’ve had good experiences with the developer, the golf course is an eyesore and they think the plan would make the community more vibrant.

The Clark County School District sent the city a letter just before the Planning Commission meeting that forecast the larger development proposal would bring an additional 350 elementary school students for the district, based on the district’s “student yield” formula.

Before the City Council at its meeting on the afternoon of Nov. 16 will be the developer’s request to withdraw part of the application, as well as the proposal for the corner of Alta and Rampart the Planning Commission did approve, Councilman Bob Beers said.

