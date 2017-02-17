Distribution center for Fanatics on track to finish by June

The distribution center under construction for sports gear and merchandise manufacturer Fanatics is on track to finish by June.

That’s according to a spokesman for the company, which has also started hiring for the North Las Vegas center at 4490 Nexus Way, near the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Donovan Way.

Fanatics, based in Florida, is still deciding on final wage amounts, spokesman Brandon Williams said. People interested in a job at the site can apply at chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp03/ats/careers/jobSearch.jsp.

Permits issued by the city in February show a sprinkler system for one of the buildings in Fanatics’ first phase of construction. The sprinkler is for a platform mezzanine and shelves, according to city records. The cost of the work is $395,000.

The permits also describe installation of a fire alarm, work valued at $55,000.

The state promised Fanatics $813,790 in tax incentives for the move, with plans to move into a 400,000-square-foot distribution center already under construction just southwest of the Interstate 15 and 215 Beltway.

Fanatics is projected to spend about $8 million in capital equipment investments at the site, with plans within the first year to create 189 jobs, 80 percent of which staffed by locals.

