DMV to open new Las Vegas office on Sahara Avenue on Monday

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will open a new office on Sahara Avenue on Monday, right next door to the agency’s old office.

The new 38,500-square-foot office is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. at 2621 E. Sahara Ave., followed by an official grand opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m., DMV spokesman Kevin Malone said.

The old office at 2701 E. Sahara Avenue closed on Dec. 3 and service was suspended for two weeks as workers moved into the new facility.

