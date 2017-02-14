Posted 

First Friday to feature “March for Art” theme

"March for Art" is the theme of the next First Friday event set from 5 to 11 p.m. March 3 at the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas. (Bryan Schnitzer/courtesy First Friday Foundation)

Acrylic paintings by Mandy Joy are set to be on display during First Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. March 3 at Obsidian Fine Art inside The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. Visit tinyurl.com/obsidianfineartgallery or call 702-540-9331.

The First Friday arts festival is scheduled from 5-11 p.m. March 3 at venues throughout the Arts District, near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Main Street. Live entertainment, artists’ booths, food vendors and more are planned. The event is set to include artists, the artisan bazaar, food trucks, music and a live painting exhibition. The streets surrounding the block that includes Art Square, 1025 S. First St., are set to close for tents and trucks with food, art and music.

The theme for the show is “March for Art.”

“Think of a bunch of soldiers marching with paint brushes instead of guns,” wrote Corey Fagan, a spokeswoman for First Friday.

March’s featured artists are the crew of Galerie Miscre8, which is located at the Juhl. Miscre8is set to paint a mural on the Coolidge side wall of the old Mission Building. Epyk will be hosting the Dance DepARTment, in which where patrons can learn about a variety of dance forms, listen to music and mingle while getting exercise on Coolidge Street between First and Main streets.

Las Vegas Academy students are set to perform music on stage as are emerging young artists from Deblanc Music. Parkour demonstrations are planned throughout the evening by the World Freerunning Parkour Federation. AAA is set to host several interactive projects and discounts are planned during the event for AAA members.

Admission is free. On-street and paid parking is available close to the event, but spaces fill up early. Visitors are cautioned to avoid parking in unauthorized parking areas, such as vacant lots, as vehicles may be subject to towing.

Visit firstfridaylasvegas.com.

Preview Thursday from 6-9 p.m. March 2 offers a more low-key event. The preview presents an opportunity to see many of the galleries and shows before the Friday crowds.

Galleries planning to participate in March's First Friday include:

The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd.

First Floor

— 303 North Studio: Metal work by artist James Henninger. Visit tinyurl.com/303north or call 702-742-4021.

— 17 Moons Art Studio: Assemblages by Michael Delacruz. Visit 17moons.com or call702-245-7725.

— Jana's RedRoom: Featured work by local artists. Visit janasredroom.com or call 702-454-3709.

— Joseph Watson Gallery: New and classic works by Joseph Watson. Visit josephwatsoncollection.com or call 858-733-2135.

— Perception Gallery: Photography by Lucy Wu and John Wright. Visit perceptiongallery.com or call Wu at 702-525-9517 or Wright at 702-285-6283.

— Wonderland Gallery: Work by Heather Herman and Gear Duran and other local artists. A new annex for the gallery near the south entrance to the building is set to feature work by Kat Tatz and Lynne Adamson Adrian. Visit tinyurl.com/wlgart or call 702-686-4010.

Second Floor

— The Corner Gallery: "What Lies Beneath," a show featuring icons and devotional imagery through the ages and related work by features several contemporary artists. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

— Dray Studio & Gallery: Paintings by Dray. Visit instagram.com/draydizzle1 or call 415-748-0713.

— Obsidian Fine Art: Oil paintings by Steve Anthony, acrylics by Mandy Joy. Live music by Kiara Brown. Visit tinyurl.com/obsidianfineartgallery or call 702-540-9331.

— Peace N art Studio: Works by Alexander P. Huerta featuring art and guest artist Lazaro Lorenzo. Visit tinyurl.com/pnas16 or call 702-465-8247.

Art Square, 1025 First St.

— The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery: "Our Invisible Neighbors," featuring paintings by Daniel Miller from his "Third World America" series of oil paintings of Las Vegas homeless residents. Visit nevadahumanities.org or call 702-800-4670.

Other Galleries

— City of the World: 1229 S. Casino Center Blvd. A solo show by metal fabrication artist Eric Nelson. Visit cityoftheworld.org or call 702-523-5306.

— Clay Arts Vegas: 1511 S. Main St: Work by Jason Bige Burnett. Burnett is scheduled to conduct a workshop April 8 and 9. Visit clayartsvegas.com or call 702-375-4147.

 