First Friday to feature “March for Art” theme

The First Friday arts festival is scheduled from 5-11 p.m. March 3 at venues throughout the Arts District, near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Main Street. Live entertainment, artists’ booths, food vendors and more are planned. The event is set to include artists, the artisan bazaar, food trucks, music and a live painting exhibition. The streets surrounding the block that includes Art Square, 1025 S. First St., are set to close for tents and trucks with food, art and music.

The theme for the show is “March for Art.”

“Think of a bunch of soldiers marching with paint brushes instead of guns,” wrote Corey Fagan, a spokeswoman for First Friday.

March’s featured artists are the crew of Galerie Miscre8, which is located at the Juhl. Miscre8is set to paint a mural on the Coolidge side wall of the old Mission Building. Epyk will be hosting the Dance DepARTment, in which where patrons can learn about a variety of dance forms, listen to music and mingle while getting exercise on Coolidge Street between First and Main streets.

Las Vegas Academy students are set to perform music on stage as are emerging young artists from Deblanc Music. Parkour demonstrations are planned throughout the evening by the World Freerunning Parkour Federation. AAA is set to host several interactive projects and discounts are planned during the event for AAA members.

Admission is free. On-street and paid parking is available close to the event, but spaces fill up early. Visitors are cautioned to avoid parking in unauthorized parking areas, such as vacant lots, as vehicles may be subject to towing.

Visit firstfridaylasvegas.com.

Preview Thursday from 6-9 p.m. March 2 offers a more low-key event. The preview presents an opportunity to see many of the galleries and shows before the Friday crowds.

