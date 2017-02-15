Las Vegas police investigating downtown crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital

Las Vegas police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon traffic crash in downtown Las Vegas that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 4:20 p.m. on the 2500 block of Valley Street, near North Eastern Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Metro Lt. C.J. Jenkins reported that the rider, a woman, was negotiating a turn when she lost control of the motorcycle and slid into a concrete barrier.

The motorcyclist was transported to the University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said, where she died from her injuries.

No other information was immediately available. Drivers should avoid the area while Metro investigates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal reporter Rio Lacanlale contributed to this story. Contact Gabriella Benavidez at gbenavidez@reviewjournal.com or at 702-387-5278. Follow @gabbydeebee on Twitter.