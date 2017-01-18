Driver in fatal motorcycle crash arrested on suspicion of DUI in Las Vegas

The driver in a Sunday motorcycle crash that left his passenger dead on Interstate 15 was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of driving under the influence.

At about 9:05 p.m, Seth Bennet, 39, drove the black and red 2010 Harley-Davidson he and Kristy Singer, 31, were on into a concrete barrier on the flyover ramp toward northbound I-15 near Blue Diamond Road.

Singer and Bennet were ejected from the motorcycle, which continued down the ramp before stopping in the left shoulder. It’s unknown why Bennet entered the left shoulder.

Singer died on scene. Bennet was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit in critical condition.

Bennet is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. He is due in court Friday morning.

Singer’s death marks the fifth fatal crash investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol in 2017.

