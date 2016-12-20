Driver hospitalized Monday evening after his crane falls on top of car

A driver of a crane is in the hospital Monday evening after the crane fell on top of a car.

The crane landed on a white Honda just after 6:20 p.m. when the crane was being towed on Charleston Boulevard near Hualapai Way, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Leon DeSimone said.

The crane’s driver, whose injuries and condition are unknown, was transported to an area hospital. It is unknown whether or not the Honda’s driver was injured. The driver left the scene before Metro arrived, DeSimone said.

All eastbound traffic lanes but one were closed on Charleston Boulevard just before Hualapai Way as a result of the crash, the Regional Transportation Commission reported. The roadway was also closed at Indigo Drive.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.