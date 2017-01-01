Elderly California driver strikes vehicles at McCarran rental car center, injuring 2

Two women are in serious condition Sunday after they were struck by a vehicle in the south valley.

The crash happened about 10 a.m. in Hertz’s return area at the McCarran Rent-A-Car Center at 7135 Gilespie St., near East Warm Springs Road.

A 2017 Hyundai Sonata was traveling into the return area when it suddenly accelerated, crashing into a parked car and the person who was unloading it.

The Sonata continued, striking two other parked vehicles and a Hertz employee.

The two women who were hit, both 55, were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in serious condition. One of the women was from Henderson.

The Sonata’s 79-year-old driver and 78-year-old passenger, both from Long Beach, Calif., were hospitalized with minor injuries. The driver showed no signs of impairment.

Because of the severity of the injuries, Metro’s fatal detail is investigating the crash.

Review-Journal reporter Max Michor contributed to this report. Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.