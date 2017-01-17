Excessive force trial opens today against 5 Las Vegas police officers

The civil trial against five Las Vegas police officers, who were sued for excessive force after they shot a family dog to death during a 2009 home entry, opens today in federal court.

Jesus Sandoval, the lead plaintiff, owns the residence where the incident occurred. His son, Henry Rodriguez, was a teenager at the time and had been inside the house with two of his friends, Jordhy Leal and David Maudueno, when members of the Metropolitan Police Department arrived to investigate a call from a neighbor who reported that he had seen individuals hop a backyard fence and try to gain access to the house.

The plaintiffs lodged a number of accusations against the officers - that they illegally entered the residence, pointed a gun at the teenagers’ heads, handcuffed the father and the teenagers, and caused emotional distress when they shot Hazel, the family pit bull, to death.

Lawyers for the Police Department are expected to argue that the perceived threat of burglary, as well as subsequent events that unfolded that day, justified their entry into the home and their use of force.

Sandoval, Rodriguez, Leal, and Maudueno, sued the Police Department in 2010 for $5 million in damages.

The trial represents the culmination of a lengthy legal process that reached the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. In a 2014 ruling, the higher court returned the case to U.S. District Court in Las Vegas to resolve some key questions.

At issue, and what jurors ultimately must decide, is whether the officers violated the men’s Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches when they entered the house at 31 Onyx Way. Testimony is expected to hinge on whether the officers had reasonable suspicion that a burglary was occurring.

