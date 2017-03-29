Expanded hours begin Saturday at Red Rock scenic loop

Starting Saturday, visitors will have an extra hour to enjoy the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The Bureau of Land Management announced Wednesday that the 13-mile Scenic Drive will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Saturday through September to take advantage of the longer days and later sunsets.

Also starting Saturday, the gates will be kept open until 8 p.m. at the Red Spring Picnic Area and the Red Rock Overlook on state Route 159.

The visitor center at Red Rock will continue to be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More information on Red Rock Canyon is available at https://www.blm.gov/site-page/RRCNCA.