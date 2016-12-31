Fire that heavily damaged buildings under construction in west valley suspicious, officials say

A fire in the west valley Friday night is considered suspicious, the Clark County Fire Department said Saturday.

Crews responded to the fire about 8:20 p.m. at the 4280 S. Hualapai Way complex, just south of Flamingo Road, Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Kelly Blackmon said.

The fire burned four separate apartment buildings, which each contained eight under-construction apartments. One building was destroyed, two were heavily damaged and one sustained minor damage.

“The cause of the fire last night is still under investigation but is considered suspicious in nature,” Blackmon said in an email Saturday.

Damages have not been estimated.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.