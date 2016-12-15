Fire in northwest Las Vegas Valley home injures infant, displaces family

An infant was hospitalized and a family was displaced after a kitchen fire sparked a larger fire inside a northwest valley home Wednesday afternoon.

Las Vegas firefighters responded at about 1:38 p.m. to a fire at the 7116 Dalegrove Drive home near North Tenaya Way and West Cheyenne Avenue. A resident reported a kitchen microwave on fire, the Las Vegas Fire Department said in a statement.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames and smoke blowing from the windows of the single-story wood-frame home. Crews brought the fire, which had spread to the living room, under control within 15 minutes of arrival.

A man who lives at the residence arrived just before firefighters and got his two young children — an infant and a toddler — and their grandmother out of the home.

Paramedics found burns on the infant’s face. The baby was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit.

No other injuries were reported, but one of the two dogs inside the home died. The American Red Cross and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Foundation are assisting the three adults and two children displaced by the fire.

Investigators determined the fire started on the stove , causing heavy heat and smoke damage . The kitchen was a total loss, and the living room was nearly gutted, causing $80,000 in damages.

The grandmother told fire investigators she was caring for a child in a rear bedroom when she smelled smoke and realized the stove caught fire. Crews found pans on the stove, but the grandmother said she was not cooking.

Investigators said it’s possible a pan with grease in it was ignited by a burner that wasn’t completely turned off. Cooking fires are the leading cause of fires and fire-related injuries in Las Vegas, the department said.

