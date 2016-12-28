Posted Updated 

Firefighter injured in early morning east Las Vegas house fire

A firefighter has been treated for an injured ankle at University Medical Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A firefighter was injured Wednesday morning after a house fire in the East Valley.

The firefighter was taken to UMC with minor injuries to the ankle, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said. There were no other injuries, as the house was unoccupied.

The fire occurred just after 5 a.m. at 2105 Ballard Drive, near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said.

Neighbors reported to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue that a squatter had been staying in the home and that the house has burned before.

Damages are estimated at $15,000.

