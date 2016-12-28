Firefighter injured in early morning east Las Vegas house fire

A firefighter was injured Wednesday morning after a house fire in the East Valley.

The firefighter was taken to UMC with minor injuries to the ankle, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said. There were no other injuries, as the house was unoccupied.

The fire occurred just after 5 a.m. at 2105 Ballard Drive, near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said.

Neighbors reported to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue that a squatter had been staying in the home and that the house has burned before.

Damages are estimated at $15,000.

