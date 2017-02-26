Firefighters battle two-alarm apartment fire near downtown Las Vegas

Firefighters are battling a two-alarm apartment fire Saturday afternoon near downtown Las Vegas.

Clark County Fire Department crews “are now in defensive mode due to some structural collapses,” department spokesman Larry Haydu said. The second-alarm fire at 1750 E. Karen Ave., near East Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, was reported about 3:45 p.m.

At least eight engines are at the scene now after the second fire alarm went off, said Haydu, and Las Vegas Fire Department crews were also requested to assist.

Karen Avenue is blocked off “because of the smoke,” Haydu said. Drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area.

It’s unknown whether any injuries were reported; no other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

