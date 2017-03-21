Galaxy Theatres expects to open another Las Vegas location at Boulevard Mall in December

Before moviegoers visit another galaxy far, far away later this year, Boulevard Mall will finish a project with another kind of Galaxy.

Galaxy Theatres expects to open a luxury movie theater at Boulevard Mall around December. The theater operator’s president, Rafe Cohen, said he wants to be ready for the rush of moviegoers headed to the mall for the new “Star Wars” movie.

The theater, which signed a 35-year-long lease with the mall, will hire about 20 full- and 60 part-time staffers.

Galaxy runs Green Valley Luxury+ in Henderson, Cannery Luxury+ in North Las Vegas, and other movie theaters throughout the state and in California.

The location at Boulevard Mall, near the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road, will have recliners with foot rests and sell alcohol, like the others.

“We’re familiar with the greater Las Vegas market,” Cohen said. “We can hit the sweet spot. I’m confident of that.”

Boulevard Mall’s management proposed the new theater idea to Galaxy, Cohen said.

He was attracted to the space by Boulevard’s family-focused entertainment tenants, brought on in the wake of a rough year for brick-and-mortar department stores that typically anchor shopping malls.

Boulevard’s new tenants include an aquarium, an upcoming call center and a planned mini-golf course.

Earlier this year, Macy’s and J.C. Penney announced they will close their Boulevard Mall locations. Various brick-and-mortar stores have announced closings and bankruptcies because of competition with online shopping.

Even the new call center announced for the mall is a plus for the incoming theater, Cohen said. Those workers will have something to do after their shifts.

“It just really makes sense,” Cohen said. “We’re very excited for this location.”

