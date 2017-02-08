Girl dies after being struck by garbage truck in southeast Las Vegas

An 11-year-old girl died after she was hit by a garbage truck Wednesday afternoon in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the girl was standing at the corner of South Sandhill and East Viking roads with two friends about 2:45 p.m. when a Republic Services garbage truck traveling toward Viking Road was trying to make a right turn onto Sandhill Road.

When the traffic light turned green for the garbage truck, the trio of children hesitated to cross Viking Road at the same time the truck driver hesitated to make the turn, police said.

The 11-year-old began crossing the street and was struck by the side of the truck. Stauffer said there were “strong indications” that the rear wheel of the truck impacted the girl. It’s also possible the girl was turned around talking to her friends as she stepped into the road, he said.

Two Republic Services employees were in the truck at the time of the crash, and Metro investigators will be examining sight lines from inside the vehicle to determine any blind spots.

The crosswalk signals at the intersection are not automatic, and it’s unclear whether any of the children pressed the crosswalk button, Stauffer said.

Police haven’t decided whether the Republic Services driver will be charged, but Stauffer said charges haven’t been ruled out. “It’s all going to depend on what we can work out in our investigation,” he said.

One possible charge the driver could face is failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, Stauffer said.

In a statement released Wednesday evening, Republic Services of Southern Nevada said the company’s “thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the tragic accident today.”

The company is “cooperating fully” with Metro as part of the department’s ongoing investigation, the statement said.

Crisis counselors are on the scene to speak to the girl’s friends. Motorists should avoid the area for the next several hours as police investigate.

The Clark County School District would not disclose what grade the girl was in or what school she attended, but district spokeswoman Michelle Booth said the school would have grief counselors on campus Thursday.

Review-Journal reporter Blake Apgar contributed to this story. Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.