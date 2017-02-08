Girl dies after being struck by truck in southeast Las Vegas

A girl died after she was hit by a truck Wednesday afternoon in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, police said.

The truck struck her about 2:45 p.m. in the intersection of South Sandhill and East Viking roads, Metropolitan Police Department officer Danny Cordero said.

The girl, whose age wasn’t immediately available, suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon, Metro said.

No other details were immediately available. There is a heavy police presence as officers investigate; motorists should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.