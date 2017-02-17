Goodwill of Southern Nevada plans new store in southwest Las Vegas

Goodwill of Southern Nevada is building a new store and donation center in the southwestern valley.

The 17,000-square-foot building will employ about 40 people full time and be at 4605 Blue Diamond Road, near the intersection with Cameron Street, county records show.

It is expected to open in late summer, spokeswoman Kathy Topp said. Once hiring is done, Goodwill of Southern Nevada will employ over 1,000 people in the area.

Goodwill doesn’t have a date set for hiring yet, but interested job candidates can apply at goodwill.vegas/goodwilljobs.

Many of the people the nonprofit employs have large work history gaps or have overcome challenges like addiction, Topp said.

The building will have an 11,000-square-foot sales floor and a two-lane covered drive-thru donation center. Goodwill’s retail operation funds the nonprofit’s job training and placement programs, she said.

Goodwill received a construction permit from the county in January for $1.26 million worth of work on the future site, county records show.

In January, the nonprofit opened a store at 1451 S. Boulder Highway in Henderson, near the intersection with Horizon Drive.

