Grand jury indicts Nevada guardian on 270 charges of racketeering, theft and exploitation

A grand jury indicted a for-profit guardian Wednesday on more than 200 charges that include racketeering, theft and exploitation, in a case that spans more than 150 victims.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson both attended the indictment hearing.

April Parks faces 212 felony charges. They include: one count of racketeering, 42 counts of theft, 37 counts of exploitation of an older person or vulnerable person, 74 counts offering a false instrument for filing of record and 58 counts of perjury.

Parks was one of the most active private professional guardians in Southern Nevada. She often acted as the surrogate decision maker for 50 to 100 elderly and infirm people, called wards, at a given time. As the guardian, Parks had full control of the wards’ finances, estates and even medical decisions.

Last year, she packed up and left the state, leaving dozens of wards behind and forcing the already overburdened Clark County Public Guardian’s office to step in to care for them in her place.

Guardianship Judge Cynthia Dianne Steele issued a separate bench warrant for Parks’ arrest last summer after Parks failed twice to appear in court for one of the cases she left behind.

Attorneys representing those wards left behind argued that Parks grossly overbilled the people she was supposed to be caring for, and called for a law enforcement investigation of her practices.

