Health district revokes permits of Las Vegas sports nutrition store

The Southern Nevada Health District has revoked a sports nutrition store’s health permits, but the district said it will work with the store to ensure it meets safety standards in the future.

On March 21, the health district revoked two permits for the Nutrition Rush store and smoothie bar at 4510 E. Charleston Blvd. As of Tuesday, no food products were being stored at that location, the health district said.

Nutrition Rush has 15 stores in Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas, and 10 other stores in Arizona and California. It sells nutritional supplements in-store and online and features smoothie bars at some locations, according to the business’ website.

The permits were revoked after several instances of non-compliance with the health district’s 2010 food regulations. In December, the health district placed a hold on about 70 of the store’s 90 available products after Nutrition Rush could not provide invoices to confirm they came from approved sources, the district said.

Earlier this month, the two permits were suspended after the health district inspected the Charleston location and found some of the on-hold products were being used in the store’s smoothie bar.

Nutrition Rush has voluntarily disposed of all on-hold products at all its locations, the health district said. The district is working with Nutrition Rush and will continue to inspect its stores.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.