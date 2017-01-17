Henderson woman dies after single-vehicle rollover crash

A Henderson woman died after a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday.

A 2000 GMC was traveling east on the 215 Beltway approaching the Interstate 15 northbound and southbound ramps about 3:25 a.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The vehicle’s driver, a female, entered the right shoulder and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to rotate and overturn, the Highway Patrol said. She was identified as 47-year-old Joann Burnett of Henderson.

Burnett was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to University Medical Center where she died, the Highway Patrol said.

Speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

This marks the Highway Patrol southern command’s fourth fatal crash resulting in four fatalities for 2017.

