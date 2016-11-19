Hiker airlifted to UMC after fall near Calico Basin in Red Rock Canyon

A hiker was airlifted Friday to University Medical Center after falling about 25 feet within Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The man had been hiking on a marked trail within the area of Calico Basin about 3:40 p.m. when he lost his footing and fell into a small crevice, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Corey Moon said. The man had been hiking with a woman, whom police said was not injured.

Search and rescue crews responded to the canyon and found the man, Moon said. The hiker was then airlifted to UMC with injuries that were not life-threatening.

