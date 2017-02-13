Homeless woman suffers severe burns in central Las Vegas Valley

A homeless woman suffered first- and second-degree burns Sunday night at a homeless camp in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The Las Vegas Fire Department received reports just before 10:20 p.m. of a woman with severe burns in a homeless camp near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Owens Avenue.

Arriving firefighters found the woman lying on the ground with first and second degree burns to her face, arms and hands. Firefighters treated her immediately before she was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, the Fire Department said.

The woman’s friend told the Fire Department she pulled the woman from a fire started for warmth after she heard her scream. The camp is hidden from the road, and firefighters said they were not aware it existed.

