House fire in central Las Vegas displaces 6

Four adults and two children were displaced Thursday morning after a passerby alerted them about smoke coming from their house near Alta Drive and Decatur Boulevard.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the house on Flower Circle about 8:20 a.m. A passerby knocked on the front door of the residence after he saw smoke coming from the roof, according to the department.

“The people inside were not aware of any problems in the home,” the department said in a statement.

A smoldering fire was located in the attic and appeared to be electrical in origin. Damage was confined to the attic and part of the living room ceiling and was estimated at $25,000, according to the department.

No one was injured.

