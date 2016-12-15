How to enter for a chance to win 6 months of free RTC rides in Las Vegas

Bus riders can enter a social media contest from now through the end of Christmas Day for a chance to win six months of free rides, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada announced Wednesday.

The 12 Days of RTC contest requires participants to post a photo or selfie, along with the hashtag #312DaysofRTC, while riding a bus or waiting at a transit stop on their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts. There’s no limit on the number of entries, but riders must also follow or like the RTC on one of those social media networks.

A winner will be selected daily to receive prizes from Einstein Bros. Bagels, with the grand prize winner chosen the week of Dec. 26 to receive the free six-month bus pass, RTC officials said.

Several transit riders each received a complimentary 24-hour bus pass Wednesday when the RTC announced the start of the contest. For more information, go to rtcsnv.com/social-media.

