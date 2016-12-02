Infant dies during Lake Mead camping outing

An infant died during a family camping outing Saturday at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

About 8:30 a.m., the Lake Mead National Recreation Area Interagency Communication Center received a call reporting that an infant was unresponsive and not breathing near the 33 Hole Overlook, the National Park Service said in a statement.

A man was boating in the area when he heard screams for help, officials said. He beached his vessel and gave the baby CPR with the mother until units arrived on scene and took over patient care. The baby could not be revived and was pronounced dead about 9 a.m.

The Clark County coroner will confirm the baby’s identity and cause of death.

The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch.

