Injuries reported in multivehicle crash in northwest Vegas; Durango at Elkhorn closed

A multivehicle crash in the northwest valley has left several people injured Wednesday morning, Las Vegas police said.

Just before 7 a.m., Las Vegas police received reports of a crash at the intersection of North Durango Drive and West Elkhorn Road.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash and at least two people were seriously injured, Metro spokesman Danny Cordero said. One woman is in critical condition.

Cordero recommends that drivers can expect delays and should avoid the area. Buses will also need to detour and riders may wish to pursue alternative routes or transportation.

