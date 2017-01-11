Posted 

Injuries reported in multivehicle crash in northwest Vegas; Durango at Elkhorn closed

web1_brf-durango-crash-jan12-17bt01_7759174.jpg
Metro is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in the northwest valley that has left several people injured Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at the intersection of North Durango Drive and West Elkhorn Road in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

web1_brf-durango-crash-jan12-17bt02_7759174.jpg
web1_brf-durango-crash-jan12-17bt03_7759174.jpg
web1_durango_crash_011117_7759174.jpg
A multivehicle crash has closed the intersection at North Durango Drive and West Elkhorn Road in northwest Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A multivehicle crash in the northwest valley has left several people injured Wednesday morning, Las Vegas police said.

Just before 7 a.m., Las Vegas police received reports of a crash at the intersection of North Durango Drive and West Elkhorn Road.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash and at least two people were seriously injured, Metro spokesman Danny Cordero said. One woman is in critical condition.

Cordero recommends that drivers can expect delays and should avoid the area. Buses will also need to detour and riders may wish to pursue alternative routes or transportation.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 