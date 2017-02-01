Jackknifed semitruck causes multicar pileup on northbound Interstate 15

A jackknifed semitruck Wednesday afternoon caused a multicar pileup on northbound Interstate 15.

Just before 2:30 p.m., a semitruck briefly jackknifed before regaining control and pulling into the right shoulder of northbound I-15, just south of the Sahara exit. A gray Toyota Corolla, white Nissan Titan pickup truck, red Nissan Xterra and a Jeep Cherokee collided into one another as a result, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

A commercial enforcement trooper with the Highway Patrol is on scene to inspect why the semitruck jackknifed. Three people with nonlife-threatening injuries were transported to the University Medical Center, Buratczuk said.

The left two lanes are blocked, and motorists can expect delays while the Highway Patrol investigates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

