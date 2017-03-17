J.C. Penney will close Boulevard Mall location in Las Vegas

J.C. Penney Co. said Friday the Boulevard Mall store is the only Nevada location the department chain will close.

The Plano, Texas-based retailer released a list of closing stores Friday after announcing in February as many as 140 store closures.

Most stores will start getting rid of their inventories on April 17, according to the company statement. Some employees may be relocated. JCPenney also promises “outplacement support services” for outgoing employees, but does not elaborate on what those services include.

In January, Macy’s also announced it would close its Boulevard Mall location.

The mall’s leadership has taken in stride the recent downbeat news for brick-and-mortar retailers that have struggled against online competitors such as Amazon.

General manager Timo Kuusela and owner Sansone Cos., of Henderson, have said they want to anchor the mall with businesses and unusual, entertainment-focused tenants to draw in shoppers.

Examples of those new tenants at the mall have included an aquarium, an upcoming call center and a planned mini-golf course.

