John Patrick Foley, who helped found Southern Nevada Legal Aid program, dies at age 89

John Patrick Foley, a longtime Las Vegas lawyer who helped found the Southern Nevada Legal Aid program, died Oct. 31. He was 89.

Foley was born July 18, 1927, in Torrance, California, the youngest of five boys.

Las Vegas was John Foley’s primary place of residence since he was an infant, his daughter, Elizabeth Foley said. Foley’s parents — U.S. District Court Judge Roger T. Foley and Helen D. Foley moved to Las Vegas in 1928.

John Foley served in the Merchant Marines for two years after high school, 1945 to 1947; graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1950; and served in the Army from 1952 to 1954. He earned his law degree from Georgetown University in 1953.

Foley’s first job practicing law was in 1955 in Las Vegas, with his brothers at the firm Foley Bros. That same year, he married Phyllis Daum. The Foleys were married for more than 50 years.

In 1962, Foley helped found the Southern Nevada Legal Aid Center as a board member. He was involved in Democratic politics throughout his life. He served the Nevada state Senate from 1971 to 1974.

She said her father was involved in every presidential race. When watching Hillary Clinton in presidential debates, his eyes would light up, she said.

John practiced law for more than 60 years in Las Vegas and rural Nevada. His practice areas included probate law; wills; trusts and estates; estate planning; family law; divorce; adoptions; guardianship; civil litigation; business law; corporate litigation and insurance law.

Foley notably represented a man who had brain damage resulting from the 1988 explosion of the Pacific Engineering and Production Co. of Nevada plant in Henderson. PEPCON manufactured ammonium perchlorate, an essential additive to rocket and missile fuels.

Foley’s wife died in 2006. The Foleys are survived by their six children: Ann Monahan (Michael), Elizabeth Foley (John Maxey), John Foley, Jr., Frank Foley, Margaret Foley (Thomas Ryan) and Carol Foley and eight grandchildren.

John Foley’s services will be Friday at Bunkers Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Blvd. North, with visitation from 4 to 5 p.m., rosary from 5 to 6 p.m., and a traditional Irish wake from 6 to 8 p.m.

His funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Las Vegas Catholic Church, 3050 Alta Drive. Former U.S. Sen. Richard Bryan, D-Nev., will deliver the eulogy.

Graveside service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1500 Las Vegas Blvd. North., where his wife, parents, grandfather and brothers are buried.

