Judge awards Las Vegas real estate company $2.2B

A Clark County judge awarded a $2.2 billion judgment this week to a Las Vegas real estate investment firm, according to court records.

The decision against investor Raymond Ngan, which District Judge Kenneth Cory called “fairly breathtaking,” came in a lawsuit filed in June by First 100 LLC, a company that deals in homeowners association liens.

In 2015, Ngan made a series of agreements to back First 100 financially and provided a bank statement showing a worth of nearly $5 billion, according to the lawsuit.

Ngan reneged on the contracts and repeatedly ignored the lawsuit, which led to Cory’s ruling.

“This court bent over to give defendants every possible opportunity to participate in this case by complying with the orders and rules of the court,” Cory wrote. “Unfortunately, defendants have repeatedly failed to comply with those orders. … Defendants have repeatedly violated the orders of the court as well as refused to appear for depositions and participate in discover in good faith, all of which clearly evidence defendants’ disinterest in actually having this matter adjudicated on the merits.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

