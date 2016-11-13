Juvenile critically injured in hit-and-run in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police said a juvenile was critically injured after a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening in the northwest valley.

Just before 7 p.m., a Honda Accord ran a stop sign and crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of North Michael Way and West Sheila Avenue, between West Cheyenne Avenue and West Smoke Ranch Road, police said.

Police said there were five occupants in the Honda — the driver and four passengers. The driver along with three passengers seated in the backseat exited the vehicle and left on foot.

The juvenile sitting in the passenger seat was critically injured and remained at the scene until taken to University Medical Center Trauma Center by emergency medical services, police said.

The driver left the scene without helping the injured passenger and did not notify medical or the police of the incident, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crash is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-­8189; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

