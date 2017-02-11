Juvenile severely injured after crashing scooter in northwest Las Vegas

A juvenile was severely injured after a crash in the northwest valley Friday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a juvenile was riding a scooter near North Grand Canyon Drive and Havasu Canyon Avenue just before 3:30 p.m.

Police said the juvenile crashed into the wall area and suffered severe injuries.

North Grand Canyon Drive is currently shut down while officers investigate.

No further information is immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.