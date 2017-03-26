Kitchen fire causes $250k in damage to Las Vegas restaurant and bar

No one was injured when a kitchen fire destroyed part of a valley restaurant and bar Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded about 9:45 a.m. to reports of smoke coming from the roof of the Roadrunner Saloon, 921 N. Buffalo Drive, near West Washington Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Customers were inside the restaurant when the fire started, but were evacuated safely after someone noticed the smoke.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke inside the building, making it difficult to attack the fire, so a second crew was called in. They brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes, the fire department said.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and started inside a kitchen wall and raced up into the building’s attic.

The kitchen area was “gutted,” according to the fire department, but the bar and dining room was saved. The fire caused about $250,000 in damage.

