Las Vegas bicyclist killed by truck on Thursday identified

The bicyclist who died after she was hit by a truck Thursday morning has been identified.

Melissa Tricoli, 32, was riding a mountain bike in a crosswalk near Eastern Avenue and East Warm Springs Road about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. She was struck and run over by a Peterbilt service truck turning right onto Eastern.

The driver stayed at the scene and reported the crash.

Tricoli’s death was the 123rd traffic-related fatality Metro has investigated this year.

