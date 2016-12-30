Posted Updated 

Las Vegas bicyclist killed by truck on Thursday identified

web1_bicycle_hit_01_7688651.jpg
A person on bicycle was hit and killed at the intersection of Eastern and Warm Springs on Thursday, December 29, 2016. (Michael Quine/Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

web1_bicycle_hit_04_7688651.jpg
Police investigate an accident at the intersection of Eastern and Warm Springs where a person on bicycle was hit and killed on Thursday, December 29, 2016. (Michael Quine/Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

web1_bicycle_hit_03_7688651.jpg
A man points to where a person on bicycle was hit and killed at the intersection of Eastern and Warm Springs on Thursday, December 29, 2016. (Michael Quine/Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

web1_bicycle_hit_02_7688651.jpg
Police gather at the intersection of Eastern and Warm Springs where a person on bicycle was hit and killed on Thursday, December 29, 2016. (Michael Quine/Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

web1_cyclist-killed_7688651.jpg
Police work the scene of an accident in which a man was struck and killed near Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The bicyclist who died after she was hit by a truck Thursday morning has been identified.

Melissa Tricoli, 32, was riding a mountain bike in a crosswalk near Eastern Avenue and East Warm Springs Road about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. She was struck and run over by a Peterbilt service truck turning right onto Eastern.

The driver stayed at the scene and reported the crash.

Tricoli’s death was the 123rd traffic-related fatality Metro has investigated this year.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 