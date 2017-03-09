Las Vegas, Clark County still seek funding for Spencer Greenway Trail project

Plans are still under development to convert a narrow utility corridor into a wide path reserved for bicyclists and walkers traveling between the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the edge of downtown.

However, the city of Las Vegas and Clark County still need to find the money to complete the project, known as the Spencer Greenway Trail and UNLV Campus Bike Plan, officials with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said Thursday.

It’s unclear when construction might begin, but RTC officials said a three-year plan calls for completing the path, along with several road and safety improvements for a route that largely follows Spencer Street, about a half-mile east of Maryland Parkway. Artwork, colorful signs, bicycle racks and children’s play areas would gradually be added over 10 years.

Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani, an RTC board member whose district includes the proposed path, suggested that the basic improvements should be quickly completed as a way to drum up donations to help fund the project.

Before construction can begin, NV Energy must complete an engineering study to determine whether overhead power lines on the property should be consolidated or moved underground.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.