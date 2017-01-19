Las Vegas coffee shop to hold fundraiser for woman injured in crash

A Las Vegas coffee shop will hold a 24-hour fundraiser on Friday for a local mom critically injured in a multivehicle crash.

Dutch Bros. Coffee, 2840 E. Tropicana Ave., will host the fundraiser from 5 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday to support 33-year-old Lindsay Wilkinson. All proceeds will go toward Wilkinson’s medical expenses.

Wilkinson is a former medical technician in the Air Force and was just promoted to technical sergeant in the Air Force reserves. In December, she graduated from the College of Southern Nevada with a nursing degree while raising her 6-year-old daughter, her sister Tara Marta said.

Wilkinson quickly became a part of the Dutch Bros. family and a regular customer when her niece was hired as one of the first baristas at the East Tropicana location. Her favorite drink is the White Annihilator.

“She is one of the best people we’ve ever known, and she does so much for her family and community,” Dutch Bros. franchise owner and operator Kelli Nimmer said. “I can’t imagine someone who deserves a perfect life more than her.”

Dutch Bros. will be offering double stamps on the business’ stamp cards to attract more customers and will be accepting donations for Wilkinson’s medical expenses through the weekend, Nimmer said.

On Jan. 11, a delivery van caused an eight-vehicle crash when it rear-ended Wilkinson’s Honda Accord at the intersection of North Durango Drive and West Elkhorn Road.

The Accord was pushed through the intersection, crossing paths first with a 2003 GMC Yukon traveling westbound and then a 2015 Ram 1500. After striking the GMC and Ram, the van and Accord hit four more vehicles that were stopped at a red light.

Wilkinson is still suffering from her injuries at University Medical Center, but “she’s moving in the right direction,” Marta said.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to raise money for medical expenses. The account has raised more than $18,000 in one week.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.