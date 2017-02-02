Las Vegas firefighters battle house fire near Rancho, Oakey

The Las Vegas Fire Department is working to extinguish a house fire near Rancho Drive and Oakey Boulevard.

The department tweeted about the fire, located at 2504 Callita Court, about 12:25 p.m. Thursday, saying heavy flames and smoke were showing from the attic of the one-story house.

About seven minutes later, the department said that the conditions of the fire were worsening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.