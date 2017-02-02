Las Vegas firefighters battle house fire near Rancho, Oakey

The Las Vegas Fire Department is working to extinguish a house fire near Rancho Drive and Oakey Boulevard.
The department tweeted about the fire, located at 2504 Callita Court, about 12:25 p.m. Thursday, saying heavy flames and smoke were showing from the attic of the one-story house.
About seven minutes later, the department said that the conditions of the fire were worsening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
UPDATE: Heavy fire conditions, 2 ladders flowing, roof collapse, people & pets reported out, no inj's, 2 more engines requested. PIO1 pic.twitter.com/xMPMTFXJ2n— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 2, 2017
UPDATE: 12:11PM. 2504 Callita Ct fire is OUT, hitting hotspots, extensive dmg to house, no inj's, 1 person displaced, cause U/I PIO1 pic.twitter.com/Ok0Z2InC60— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 2, 2017