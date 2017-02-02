Posted Updated 

Las Vegas firefighters battle house fire near Rancho, Oakey

Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters battle a single-family house fire at 2504 Callita Court, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County firefighters remove a motorcycle from a single-family house fire at 2504 Callita Court, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters battle a single-family house fire at 2504 Callita Court, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Fire Department works to extinguish a house fire at 2504 Callita Court, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters battle a single family house fire at 2504 Callita Court, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The owner of a fire-damaged house on 2504 Callita Court, left, is comforted by firefighters on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The owner of a fire-damaged house on 2504 Callita Court, center, is escorted by firefighters from the scene on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County firefighters rescue a motorcycle from a single family house fire at 2504 Callita Court, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters battle a single family house fire at 2504 Callita Court, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Fire Department works to extinguish a house fire at 2504 Callita Court, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Las Vegas Fire Department is working to extinguish a house fire near Rancho Drive and Oakey Boulevard.

The department tweeted about the fire, located at 2504 Callita Court, about 12:25 p.m. Thursday, saying heavy flames and smoke were showing from the attic of the one-story house.

About seven minutes later, the department said that the conditions of the fire were worsening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.


 